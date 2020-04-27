I'll try to keep this brief as I know there is a checklist for crank but won't start. Not trying to skip it but if this is a possible issue I may as well start with it. I'm curious as to what this tick may have been anyhow. I have a '90 5.0 mostly stock with some minor bolt-ons. I've replaced several components to get the car road ready after years of sitting. It had always started and ran up until yesterday after finishing up the power steering pump and oil change.



While bleeding the pump I disconnected the coil wire (yes, it's been reconnected). Then I connected the negative to the battery. When I connected the terminal I heard some random clicking / ticking noises for 10 - 15 seconds. I didn't think much of it and went about the bleeding. After I was finished I reconnected the coil wire and started the car. Ran fine and I started and ran the car 4 or 5 times after. Ran normal each time it started.



Now, if I connect the terminal to the battery I no longer hear the ticking noises. I've tried connecting the terminal with the key on and off but no tick. Any ideas what that tick could have been? I'm just wondering if that tick was something going out. It sounded as if it was coming from different locations so I'm not sure. Like I said, I'll follow the checklist so I won't put every detail in here. I've only had time to check the inertia switch so far. It will start with starting fluid but then dies shortly after.



I started the car after changing the oil to get oil in the new filter. topped it off with a little more oil and no more start. I know the oil change didn't cause my issue so something died somewhere. That tick is bothering me and I can't find any info on what it may have been? Thanks