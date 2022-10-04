My 302 has been ticking very loudly for over two years now (since I've had the car), sometimes it gets better, sometimes it gets worse, but overall it hasn't changed no matter what I do to try and fix it. It is bone stock except for the exhaust. I have now replaced the entire exhaust (as well as the gaskets a few times) thinking that it was an exhaust leak, and no difference. I have replaced the stock heads with another set of stockers, no difference. I have replaced the lifters and pushrods. I have tried different oil additives, like marvel mystery oil, oil stabilizer, and liqui-moly engine flush. I replaced the oil pump and shaft. I tested the hot oil pressure at idle, and it was a healthy 25 PSI at around 650 rpm. With all these different things I have tried, it would seem that even if it didn't solve the problem the sound would at least change.



The car has also been an extremely reliable daily driver even though I drive it like I stole it these last two years and runs like it is brand new which is why I am reluctant to tear the bottom end apart.



At this point it seems to me like something bottom end related because I have exhausted all my other options. Could a worn lifter bore or worn cam bearing cause a low oil pressure condition in the lifters? I haven't seen any glitter in the oil when I change it though. If anyone else has had the same issues then I would love to hear how it was fixed because it is irritating me to no end.