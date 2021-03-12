Ticking Noise - RPM Idle Drop, Car Shakes

Hi All! I was hoping for some guidance. My 2000 Mustang GT 4.6 has developed a sort of "ticking", occurs cold/warm. When it ticks, the RPM drops a bit, and the whole car shakes a bit. No check engine light on, but just replaced the battery and really haven't driven it around, so the computer probably hasn't gone through its full checks. Any help or recommendations on what it could be would be appreciated! I've include video of what the ticking noise sounds like and seems to come from back of motor maybe? Thanks again!