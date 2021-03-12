Ticking Noise - RPM Idle Drop, Car Shakes

F

fxm255

New Member
Mar 11, 2021
1
0
1
26
Texas
View: https://youtu.be/JUUmMS8aFKI


Hi All! I was hoping for some guidance. My 2000 Mustang GT 4.6 has developed a sort of "ticking", occurs cold/warm. When it ticks, the RPM drops a bit, and the whole car shakes a bit. No check engine light on, but just replaced the battery and really haven't driven it around, so the computer probably hasn't gone through its full checks. Any help or recommendations on what it could be would be appreciated! I've include video of what the ticking noise sounds like and seems to come from back of motor maybe? Thanks again!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


G

GT4Lyfe

New Member
Feb 21, 2021
23
1
3
35
PA
Check injectors by pulling off each plug one at a time and see if anything changes. Also look at cam sensor and wiring to it, possibly replace it. Wouldn't hurt to run a strong, reputable fuel cleaner through as well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Engine Constant ticking/clicking noise 1989 Mustsng GT
Replies
2
Views
713
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Lamriokart
L
S
Weird noise coming from under the middle of car? 01 Mustang GT
Replies
2
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Stangg338
S
B
Engine Ticking/Squealing Noise
Replies
8
Views
834
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
B-Dawggg
B
C
Car won't start warm, Not getting a pulse to the injectors
Replies
0
Views
283
2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
cmello
C
K
Loose Cam Follower, need help! Video included
Replies
9
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
K7Stang
K
Top Bottom