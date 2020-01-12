Time for a drag car

What's up everyone? I'm looking to get a fox body (a notchback would be nice) and have a shop build it to be a high 7s/low 8s car. I already have a roll race car but I miss the thrill of drag racing.



I've been told the two shops in California to go to are Addiction Motorsports in Simi Valley and somewhere in Northern California. Does anyone know the shop up there? I'm basically looking for the equivalent of UGR but for domestics and drag racing, not 1/2 mile.



Thanks.