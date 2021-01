time for new rotors, thoughts on lmr package?

Hi,My 95 was sitting idle for many many years.the brake rotors were really rusty. calipers were rusty but not as bad as the rotors.i cleaned one of them and it is all pitted. Havent checked the others yet, but i assume they will be as bad if not worse.So, at a minimum, i want to replace all 4 rotors.found this on lmr https://lmr.com/item/LRS-61041-KIT/mustang-drilled-slotted-brake-rotor-kit-9404 decent enough? is there something better i should consider? stock rotors from autozone range from $42 to $59 each, so this seems like a fairly decent deal.is it safe to assume that if later i want to upgrade the calipers, i wont need to buy another set of rotors?current plan for car is to just get it back into good shape and maybe work on 1/4 times. maybe put supercharger back on it. i had the car as is but with the charger on it and stock brakes, never had any troubles (but i may not have been aware i had troubles).i think i recall back in the day about people getting larger diameter rotors (but i could be wrong), i guess that would involve some type of conversion kit? i dont think i want to get into that at this time, but i could be swayed.thanks