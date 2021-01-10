time for new rotors, thoughts on lmr package?

They are fine for daily driving/street use. I call them "car show" rotors. I wouldn't recommend them for heavy duty racing use however as they will likely crack.They are likely R1 concepts rotors as they look similar, but I wouldn't be surprised if there were only a couple China shops making drilled rotors for our cars, so i'm sure some packaging/branding interchange is done. If they are not the same exact rotors, they are likely very similarAnyway, I have the R1 rotors on my car. Was around $200/set. Mine are for the larger Cobra rotors. The zinc coating has held up for 3 years, but my car is a garage queen and doesn't see rain.To go to the larger rotors, you'll need different calipers up front, and different caliper brackets in the rear. You also would require changing the MC. However....well worth it.