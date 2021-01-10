time for new rotors, thoughts on lmr package?

M

mostsmooth

Member
Nov 12, 2002
87
2
9
Hi,
My 95 was sitting idle for many many years.
the brake rotors were really rusty. calipers were rusty but not as bad as the rotors.
i cleaned one of them and it is all pitted. Havent checked the others yet, but i assume they will be as bad if not worse.
So, at a minimum, i want to replace all 4 rotors.
found this on lmr https://lmr.com/item/LRS-61041-KIT/mustang-drilled-slotted-brake-rotor-kit-9404
decent enough? is there something better i should consider? stock rotors from autozone range from $42 to $59 each, so this seems like a fairly decent deal.
is it safe to assume that if later i want to upgrade the calipers, i wont need to buy another set of rotors?

current plan for car is to just get it back into good shape and maybe work on 1/4 times. maybe put supercharger back on it. i had the car as is but with the charger on it and stock brakes, never had any troubles (but i may not have been aware i had troubles).

i think i recall back in the day about people getting larger diameter rotors (but i could be wrong), i guess that would involve some type of conversion kit? i dont think i want to get into that at this time, but i could be swayed.

thanks
 

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
34,453
10,641
224
Massachusetts
They are fine for daily driving/street use. I call them "car show" rotors. I wouldn't recommend them for heavy duty racing use however as they will likely crack.

They are likely R1 concepts rotors as they look similar, but I wouldn't be surprised if there were only a couple China shops making drilled rotors for our cars, so i'm sure some packaging/branding interchange is done. If they are not the same exact rotors, they are likely very similar

Anyway, I have the R1 rotors on my car. Was around $200/set. Mine are for the larger Cobra rotors. The zinc coating has held up for 3 years, but my car is a garage queen and doesn't see rain.
EE5A94A7-373D-4C64-B969-B394ECB2D648.jpeg




To go to the larger rotors, you'll need different calipers up front, and different caliper brackets in the rear. You also would require changing the MC. However....well worth it.
 
