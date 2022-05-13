Hello Gents, good morning,



I figure its about time I address the start when cold, then stall issue. I believe it does this also when warm. Pretty much regardless of engine temp, the first time I crank it, it will start, then stall. If I crank again it starts and idles fine.



I plan on going through jrichker surging idle checklist.

As a preliminary step last night I disconnected the IAC and the car would not idle at all. Started and immediately stalled every time so the IAC must be functioning to some degree based on that.



I also hooked up a fuel pressure gauge last night and I have 38 psi fuel pressure when primed and running. Interesting thing was when I ran the engine up in rpm it looked like it was loosing fuel pressure? At least a few psi anyway. That does not seem right to me.



The car runs well m drives well and has good power. Maybe the gauge is wrong? A little miss at idle maybe, but I don't think these cars ever had a totally smooth idle.



Any thoughts on the start then stall issue would be appreciated. I want to address that first.



Have a good Friday guys...