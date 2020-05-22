Time to refresh my headlights

JD08
I love your drawers
-
- Apr 22, 2017
-
- 209
-
- 128
-
- 53
-
- 54
I've finally gotten around to being able to spend a little time on some of the projects on the 90. First up, the yellow headlights. Not a problem. Just pull them off, wet sand 400, then 800, then 2000, then spray with clear. Of course, a good cleaning with alcohol between each step. I forgot to take pictures before I did the passenger side, but it does make for a nice before/after comparison.
So now to the driver's side. I've got the headlight and side marker off, but is there some secret to getting the bottom bolt off the parking light? I can loosen the nut with a ratcheting combination wrench, but that's it.
So now to the driver's side. I've got the headlight and side marker off, but is there some secret to getting the bottom bolt off the parking light? I can loosen the nut with a ratcheting combination wrench, but that's it.