Time to refresh my headlights

JD08

JD08

I love your drawers
Apr 22, 2017
209
128
53
54
I've finally gotten around to being able to spend a little time on some of the projects on the 90. First up, the yellow headlights. Not a problem. Just pull them off, wet sand 400, then 800, then 2000, then spray with clear. Of course, a good cleaning with alcohol between each step. I forgot to take pictures before I did the passenger side, but it does make for a nice before/after comparison.

20200518_122327.jpg

20200518_122332.jpg

20200518_122344.jpg


So now to the driver's side. I've got the headlight and side marker off, but is there some secret to getting the bottom bolt off the parking light? I can loosen the nut with a ratcheting combination wrench, but that's it.
 

