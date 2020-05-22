Time to refresh my headlights

I've finally gotten around to being able to spend a little time on some of the projects on the 90. First up, the yellow headlights. Not a problem. Just pull them off, wet sand 400, then 800, then 2000, then spray with clear. Of course, a good cleaning with alcohol between each step. I forgot to take pictures before I did the passenger side, but it does make for a nice before/after comparison.So now to the driver's side. I've got the headlight and side marker off, but is there some secret to getting the bottom bolt off the parking light? I can loosen the nut with a ratcheting combination wrench, but that's it.