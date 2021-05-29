timely fashion answers

K

kazkettman

New Member
May 27, 2021
5
0
1
47
olympia
i traded for this car..94 sn95, its got a throttle body, cold air intake and they had put the exaust together with 211 beer cans and coat hangers, it has long headers on it still and ive run straight pipes into mufflers on each one. my problem is that the car shakes like hell at idle and almost dies and shakes even worse when put it gear..oh its throwing 02 sensor codes which ive put one in but the other header doesnt have the hole in it..how do i fix the roughness ?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Engine 1994 3.8L rough and shaky very low idle
Replies
0
Views
33
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
kazkettman
K
D
'02 GT 4.6l High Fuel Pressure, Rough Idle, Loss of Power
Replies
0
Views
227
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
DoHxBoY
D
J
Fuel stroker help
Replies
2
Views
279
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
junkyardwarrior
J
sav22rem22
Progress Thread Code Gremlins Finally Fixed (Progress Update)
Replies
3
Views
408
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
doobismaximus
Progress Thread finishing touches on my stroker build
Replies
21
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
Top Bottom