Timing advanced...not sure why

First let ma apologize in advance if I do not use the correct technical lingo since this is the first car I have tinkered on that did not have a carb.

My ‘92 LX 5.0 motor is bone stock , except for BBK CAI, w/ 32k miles. Started hearing popping in exhaust so I decided to check the timing. Timing was as at 30 deg, which seemed like that was the problem. I removed the little grey plastic gizmo and set the timing at 14 deg. I plugged the plastic gizmo in, tightened down the distributor and checked the timing and it was at 20 deg.
I assume I am making a rookie mistake somewhere? Why did the timing not stay where I set it?
 

