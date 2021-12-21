Swhitney
It seems like this topic gets brought up a lot. Problem is I never hear or read anyone say they fixed the problem.
There is a small small puddle that develops between the block and the timing chain cover only on the driver side. I have verified that the hoses are indeed tight and are not leaking. Also, I made sure that the lower intake manifold and T housing is not leaking. This was a brand new timing chain cover and pump so I think I can rule these out. Is there a specific gasket paste or RTV that people are using that will ensure a tight bond between these two surfaces? If you know of a product that or a fix please share.
I have already torn everything apart and am simply waiting on some solid advise from the community before moving forward.
Thank you!
