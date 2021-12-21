Engine Timing Chain Cover Puddle on Driver Side

It seems like this topic gets brought up a lot. Problem is I never hear or read anyone say they fixed the problem.

There is a small small puddle that develops between the block and the timing chain cover only on the driver side. I have verified that the hoses are indeed tight and are not leaking. Also, I made sure that the lower intake manifold and T housing is not leaking. This was a brand new timing chain cover and pump so I think I can rule these out. Is there a specific gasket paste or RTV that people are using that will ensure a tight bond between these two surfaces? If you know of a product that or a fix please share. :)

I have already torn everything apart and am simply waiting on some solid advise from the community before moving forward.

Thank you!
 

I assume you are having coolant puddling? If so my friend has the same issue with his 89 GT and he has not been able to figure out where it is coming from. I will be interested to hear what you find.
 
That is actually a pretty common problem, the water jacket is right there, also right above it is the water jacket for the intake but as you say you've ruled that out so I will give you my assembly instructions, apply rtv sealant to the cover, apply the gasket and place it on a flat surface with a weight like a small hammer to hold it down. After an hour or so I apply a skim coat on the exposed side of the gasket and bolt it to the block, I then take the water pump bolts with some washers or a shorter bolt and tighten them, leave it for an hour or more then install the water pump, you can (most do) install the water pump right away, let it set over night before filling with coolant and test run.
I hate leaks and take extra steps some don't do, I also apply anti seize to the shafts of the bolts near the water jackets and bolts for the water pump.
 
General karthief said:
That is actually a pretty common problem, the water jacket is right there, also right above it is the water jacket for the intake but as you say you've ruled that out so I will give you my assembly instructions, apply rtv sealant to the cover, apply the gasket and place it on a flat surface with a weight like a small hammer to hold it down. After an hour or so I apply a skim coat on the exposed side of the gasket and bolt it to the block, I then take the water pump bolts with some washers or a shorter bolt and tighten them, leave it for an hour or more then install the water pump, you can (most do) install the water pump right away, let it set over night before filling with coolant and test run.
I hate leaks and take extra steps some don't do, I also apply anti seize to the shafts of the bolts near the water jackets and bolts for the water pump.
Any specific RTV sealant that you can recommend?
 
the same leak happened to me when i replaced my water pump...i added thread sealant to the upper wp bolts and the leak stopped
 
