That is actually a pretty common problem, the water jacket is right there, also right above it is the water jacket for the intake but as you say you've ruled that out so I will give you my assembly instructions, apply rtv sealant to the cover, apply the gasket and place it on a flat surface with a weight like a small hammer to hold it down. After an hour or so I apply a skim coat on the exposed side of the gasket and bolt it to the block, I then take the water pump bolts with some washers or a shorter bolt and tighten them, leave it for an hour or more then install the water pump, you can (most do) install the water pump right away, let it set over night before filling with coolant and test run.

I hate leaks and take extra steps some don't do, I also apply anti seize to the shafts of the bolts near the water jackets and bolts for the water pump.