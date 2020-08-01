Rogie Stone
I had to buy a new timing chain cover and got one with provisions for a mechanical fuel pump.
Will I be able to use this timing chain cover as original with a block off plate ?
Also there is a bolt in the original timing chain cover that I can’t remember what’s it’s for can someone please identify?
