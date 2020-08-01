Timing chain cover

Rogie Stone

Member
Feb 21, 2016
I had to buy a new timing chain cover and got one with provisions for a mechanical fuel pump.
Will I be able to use this timing chain cover as original with a block off plate ?
Also there is a bolt in the original timing chain cover that I can’t remember what’s it’s for can someone please identify?
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
The new timing cover is universal, so it has provision for the mechanical fuel pump. Just use a block off.

if I recall, that bolt is either a ground, or more likely is where the wire harness support bracket for the wires running under the engine bolted to
 
JMGlasgow

JMGlasgow

Mustang Master
Feb 19, 2017
You can get a block off plate. One for a BB Chevy is the same thing.

The bolt is probably for the engine ground.
 
revhead347

revhead347

My mission is to out curmudgeon you
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
That bolt is for the main ground from the battery. Just run it to one of the two bolts for the block off plate. You are good to go. I love the very specific pictures that make the question clear. I wish everyone put as much effort into their questions as you did, including myself.

Kurt
 
