Rogie Stone

Member
Feb 21, 2016
I had to buy a new timing chain cover and got one with provisions for a mechanical fuel pump.
Will I be able to use this timing chain cover as original with a block off plate ?
Also there is a bolt in the original timing chain cover that I can’t remember what’s it’s for can someone please identify?
18B02AD7-ACE4-45DC-8531-7CDC2E8397C7.jpeg
A9B935A2-3373-46DC-A1A1-491A70581035.jpeg
 

