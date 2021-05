Hey guys! In the process of putting a new timing cover on from LMR on a 89 5.0 and I'm at the part where I'm supposed to cut the oil pan gasket but I'm stumped. The pan gasket is a rubber with metal band in it. Am I supposed to somehow cut that flush with the block? Or is that gasket different from stock in Wich the new cork corner gaskets they provide not work? Thanks for any help!!