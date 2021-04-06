Hey everybody,



I picked up this 93 Notch from my uncle a few weeks back. The car “ticks” when given anywhere between 1-75% throttle. It sounds very similar to a header leak, but I have been unable to find one. I am concerned it could be detonation/pinging. I wanted to check the timing to see where it’s at and found base timing to be at 30 degrees, which seems very high!? When I retard timing to anywhere in the teens, the car does not respond well at all. I currently have it set to about 25 (red marks on photo are at 14 and 30) and it runs much better top end than it did at 30. I pulled the SPOUT connector today just to see if driving around like that would help and the car would barely run. It is also my understanding that with the spout in, and revving the engine, the timing should advance. Mine retards timing when doing that!? Is it protecting itself? What could be going on here? The car also runs a bit rich. I run 93 octane fuel. Do I need to bring it somewhere to get the timing and fuel pressure dialed in perhaps?



Details on the motor/ignition below:

347 stroker (Scat 347 stroker kit)

Trickflow intake manifold

Trickflow heads (not sure which ones)

Cam (not sure which one)

Professional Products power throttle body

30lb injectors

Cold air intake

MSD 6AL ignition

Ford racing spark plug wires

Granatelli Motorsports MAF Sensor

Professional products Adjustable FPR

Aftermarket fuel rail

Autolite 3924 plugs gapped at .045”