Timing messed up?

So I dropped my car off at the mechanic to have my oil pump replaced on my 2016 Mustang GT. And I know from doing my research that they had to remove both of the timing chains to get to it. When I got back to my vehicle and started it it made a really weird noise like there was metal ticking. I immediately turned it off. I wasn’t sure if I was crazy or not so I turned it back on one more time and the noise was gone but it started smoking out the side of my valve cover and it also started leaking oil. Not sure what was smoking and I couldn’t ask because I picked up my car today after hours and they won’t be open until Monday. I also had them install bigger fuel injectors and colder spark plugs and forgot to get a tune for it. Would that be it? Or did they mess up my timing?