Timing not advancing

Just swapped in a 351w carb Into my 86 foxbody and for some reason the timing isn't advancing under acceleration . It is mildly built. Any help on why this might be happening or what causes this?
 

351w 670cfm holley street warrior carb, gt40p heads msd ready to run distributor , older 6al box, bbk long tubes, edelbrock air gap rpm intake manifold, sve 3 core radiator and double fan, and cvf pulley system
 
Ok, from what I remember about vacuum advance on carb'd cars there are two types, find out what type of advance your distributor uses. It is vacuum advance right?
 
