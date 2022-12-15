Engine Timing question

Set base timing at 13* BTDC with SPOUT out and with SPOUT back in it runs about 22*. Does that sound right? It also has a lopey sound to it but it's the factory roller cam. Open headers if that makes a difference.

Also, what's oil pressure supposed to be at? My SW electric gauge pegs at 80psi and stays there as soon as I fire it up. I don't let it warm up much 'cause no radiator installed just yet. New Melling oil pump......not hi-volume.
 

