timing range (is there a 'close enough'?)

My car was running bad, the timing was way off for some reason (maybe like 30 BTDC?, just a guess because i only have 10 and 14 marked). i say 'for some reason' because i had set it the other day and I didn't set it off like that.
So I adjusted it to 12 degrees BTDC and it was still crappy but much better, then i set it to 10 and it was great again.
So, my question is, is there a range that it will be 'great'? or do you really have to get it at the exact spot? like, would 10.5 been about as good?
i was surprised how much difference those 2 degrees made. at 12 it felt like i was dragging a bus and at 10 it felt incredible.
i think i realize that to get it perfect i would need some type of test equipment? like some dyno runs perhaps? is there something i can do on my own to get it dialed in perfectly if i wanted to? or is it just seat of the pants testing and listening?

Also, if the manual says to set it to 10, that's assuming stock parts, once you start changing things, you're timing may need to be adjusted, is this an accurate statement?

If the timing is too far advanced, it causes detonation or pinging,(you should be able to hear this as a rattling sound from engine under load) this as you have seen costs power and possibly hurts engine. You want to run as much timing as your fuel allows for most power. If you buy a higher octane fuel you can run more timing.
 
