Timing with converted 5.0

woodsnake

woodsnake

10 Year Member
Jan 16, 2007
So, I haven't been on in forever- a LOT has happened since I was a regular poster. Today's ongoing hassle is trying to get my 68 running. I swapped out the 289 that has NO oil pressure now, once it warms up. That will be a separate thread.
I installed a 5.0 out of a 93 Cougar. I left the front dress the same as the 68- passenger side outlet on the water pump. The engine runs, has about 60 lbs of oil pressure, but I can't give it any gas or else it starts popping like mad out the exhaust.
I pulled out the distributor, and am trying to set my initial timing. The problem is that with the passenger side outlet, I can't see the timing marks while trying to ensure 0 deg and #1. This is really starting to irritate TF out of me. Should be simple enough to at least find #1 and top dead center. The 5.0 timing mark seems to be almost straight up under the water pump when I try and hold the timing pointer that came with the engine in its place, to see how far out I am at the distributor.
Any suggestions?
 

