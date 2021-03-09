Engine Timing

Mike Kauntz

Mike Kauntz

Member
Apr 17, 2015
52
8
18
70
Cleveland Ohio
I have a 1989 Mustang 5.0 LX, in 2002 the previous owner installed a 302 rebuilt by Marshall Engines in Nebraska. I've read horror story reviews about them.
My problem is the timing is advanced way to much. My brother hot tested engines at Ford Motor Cleveland for 40 plus years and he could only guess as to what
the problem is. When I attempted to run the engine with a close to normal timing it ran like crap. Just wondering if anyone can tell me if maybe the timing chain skipped
a tooth or it was a bad re-build. I'm not even sure if the engine is indeed for a Mustang because stock motor mounts were useless when I went to change a broken one.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Motorsport71
Engine Ignition Timing Issues 1985 Fox
Replies
2
Views
523
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Motorsport71
Motorsport71
R
Electrical 89 Mustang - Dead battery - Clicking from circuit breaker
Replies
6
Views
829
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Blown88GT
Blown88GT
I
Progress Thread Exorcising a '76 Coupe
Replies
26
Views
2K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
IICrew
I
Cammer429
Swap or Build?
Replies
5
Views
946
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
weendoggy
weendoggy
P
Progress Thread My First Project Car And My First Fox
Replies
14
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
QuickFox86
QuickFox86
Top Bottom