I have a 1989 Mustang 5.0 LX, in 2002 the previous owner installed a 302 rebuilt by Marshall Engines in Nebraska. I've read horror story reviews about them.

My problem is the timing is advanced way to much. My brother hot tested engines at Ford Motor Cleveland for 40 plus years and he could only guess as to what

the problem is. When I attempted to run the engine with a close to normal timing it ran like crap. Just wondering if anyone can tell me if maybe the timing chain skipped

a tooth or it was a bad re-build. I'm not even sure if the engine is indeed for a Mustang because stock motor mounts were useless when I went to change a broken one.