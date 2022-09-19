Tips for repaint

Get ready for sticker shock.... do the prep work yourself and find a maaco that can lay down a decent job, and deliver it to them stripped of glass and trim. , a single stage is fine for solid colors and a way less then a collision shop is going to charge , most will hit you with a 6-10k quote on a b/c job that 90% of time most could tell the differences between a decent maacco using a single stage urethane or there b/c for way less. The problem is finding a decent one so ask around at car shows..

As for the fenders I'd find a clean used one before I'd go aftermarket, depends how bad and where the rust is, $50 for a clean used one isn't hard to find around me..
 
