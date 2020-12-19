Interior and Upholstery Tips on how to remove gauge cluster from dash?

folky15

May 10, 2007
1992 5.0 Vert: My gauge lens was getting faded so I figured I would also replace my dash bulbs while changing the lens.

Trouble is, I cannot get the gauge cluster to separate far enough from the dash. All screws are removed but it only moves half an inch or so when I pull it toward the steering wheel. Makes it impossible to remove the speedo or wiring harness since I cannot see or feel anything there behind the cluster.

I'm following the LMR instructions here: View: https://youtu.be/DKFx_j6CVb8?t=110 but cannot do what is shown at 1:54.

I don't want to pull too hard and possibly break something.

Any ideas?
 

HemiRick

HemiRick

Jun 28, 2020
assuming you have it loose, the only things connected are flexable, the wires and the speedo cable.....you have little choice but to pull on it enough that you can at least unplug something.....
 
