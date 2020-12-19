View: https://youtu.be/DKFx_j6CVb8?t=110 but cann instructions here:but cann

1992 5.0 Vert: My gauge lens was getting faded so I figured I would also replace my dash bulbs while changing the lens.Trouble is, I cannot get the gauge cluster to separate far enough from the dash. All screws are removed but it only moves half an inch or so when I pull it toward the steering wheel. Makes it impossible to remove the speedo or wiring harness since I cannot see or feel anything there behind the cluster.I'm following the LMRot do what is shown at 1:54.I don't want to pull too hard and possibly break something.Any ideas?