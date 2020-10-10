Tire Air Pressure

J

JJHstang

Member
Sep 12, 2018
93
4
8
Fort Worth, TX
I know this has been discussed before but just want any updated advice.
I just had the upper control arms, coil spring seats and strut arm bushings replaced. It does ride better and quieter. Still seems a little rough but then it is old. 71 Mustang Mach.

I have BF Goodrich Radial T/A 225 70 R14 tires. They are from what I can tell are 8 to 9 years old but look very good.

What tire pressure should I have them at. Max is 35 psi. I run it 1 or 3 times a month.

Live in Fort Worth, TX
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
28,946
10,803
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
28 to 33 lbs cold.

To get more specific, you'd need to footprint and measure the contact patch. If it were me, I'd start on the lower side and add pressure until the sidewalls felt stiff enough in the turns.

The tires themselves might just be, "noisy" :shrug:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

africansnowowl
Progress Thread 87' GT rescue
Replies
16
Views
875
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Cheapskate207
Cheapskate207
LarsD
SOLD 1991 LX hatch 5.0 (347/TKO) Elgin, Texas
Replies
2
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
LarsD
LarsD
S
My 95 v6 to v8 conversion project. Advice needed
Replies
18
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Stangzpride
S
N
SOLD Supercharged 1989 SSP Coupe $13,500 obo
Replies
13
Views
8K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
notchlubber
N
Bob F
Torque Box Braces
Replies
4
Views
470
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Bob F
Bob F
Top Bottom