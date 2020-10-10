Tire Air Pressure

I know this has been discussed before but just want any updated advice.

I just had the upper control arms, coil spring seats and strut arm bushings replaced. It does ride better and quieter. Still seems a little rough but then it is old. 71 Mustang Mach.



I have BF Goodrich Radial T/A 225 70 R14 tires. They are from what I can tell are 8 to 9 years old but look very good.



What tire pressure should I have them at. Max is 35 psi. I run it 1 or 3 times a month.



Live in Fort Worth, TX