Tire Fitment, With Pictures. 315s are a touch big? Post up your 10.5 wheel and Tire size pics.

New to the Forum, Not new to foxbody things. Looking for Tire size help. I am building my second 1989 Convertible fox and running a 10.5 Cobra rep from LMR. Current Tires mounted are 315/35/17 Nitto 555R2s. I was unnaware that the R2 have a MUCH wider (dare i say accurate?) tread width. I am used to the 555Rs that ran narrow. My last car that was a twin to this one, wore 17x9 cobra R wheels with 275/40 Nitto 555R rears with no modification to fender well or rolling of the fenders. I know they ran narrow so this seems to be why i thought i could get away with the 315/35 in the R2.... boy was i a little wrong. I have beat the ever living S*** out of the inner fender, fully rolled the lip and I am sticking out just a hair past the outer lip... I want them to tuck in just ever so slightly.... My rear suspension is BMR Lcas, BMR lowering springs, no isolators, stock length 5 lug conversion axles from LMR, and i have the options to run spacers if i need to, but the pics i will provide will show the fitment with no spacer... still rubbing the inner a bit and sticking out.... My question is: can anyone provide a picture of a wider 275/40/17 or something availible that i can run on this 10.5 that is less than this giant 12.68 wide nitto....? I have searched for the dead 555R with no luck...

My thoughts: (i have searched many forums including this one, i know this has been asked before but not in this specific situation)

-Maybe a true 275 MT would be flush on a 275? I know ppl used to say they stretch but seems like they may be ok in some brands?

-I think a 305/45 would look stupid and i am not really into truck sidewalls

-If someone made a 295/40 I feel like that is the ticket... but now i think i should have got 18s rather than 17s....



PLEASE show some 10.5 pics to help a new guy out. I have attached 3 pics of my car. I know that if i had 10.5s 1/4 inch spacer and those old narrow 315 555Rs i would be ok... the tread width is a little less than 12.0 ... these R2s are just to darn big...



Thanks