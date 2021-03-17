Tire Fitment, With Pictures. Post your 10.5 wheel/tire combos

New to the Forum, Not new to foxbody things. Looking for Tire size help. I am building my second 1989 Convertible fox and running a 10.5 Cobra rep from LMR. Current Tires mounted are 315/35/17 Nitto 555R2s. I was unnaware that the R2 have a MUCH wider (dare i say accurate?) tread width. I am used to the 555Rs that ran narrow. My last car that was a twin to this one, wore 17x9 cobra R wheels with 275/40 Nitto 555R rears with no modification to fender well or rolling of the fenders. I know they ran narrow so this seems to be why i thought i could get away with the 315/35 in the R2.... boy was i a little wrong. I have beat the ever living S*** out of the inner fender, fully rolled the lip and I am sticking out just a hair past the outer lip... I want them to tuck in just ever so slightly.... My rear suspension is BMR Lcas, BMR lowering springs, no isolators, stock length 5 lug conversion axles from LMR, and i have the options to run spacers if i need to, but the pics i will provide will show the fitment with no spacer... still rubbing the inner a bit and sticking out.... My question is: can anyone provide a picture of a wider 275/40/17 or something availible that i can run on this 10.5 that is less than this giant 12.68 wide nitto....? I have searched for the dead 555R with no luck...
My thoughts: (i have searched many forums including this one, i know this has been asked before but not in this specific situation)
-Maybe a true 275 MT would be flush on a 275? I know ppl used to say they stretch but seems like they may be ok in some brands?
-I think a 305/45 would look stupid and i am not really into truck sidewalls
-If someone made a 295/40 I feel like that is the ticket... but now i think i should have got 18s rather than 17s....

PLEASE show some 10.5 pics to help a new guy out. I have attached 3 pics of my car. I know that if i had 10.5s 1/4 inch spacer and those old narrow 315 555Rs i would be ok... the tread width is a little less than 12.0 ... these R2s are just to darn big...

Thanks
 

Attachments

  • 20210122_174534.jpg
    20210122_174534.jpg
    241.6 KB · Views: 15
  • IMG_20210309_204406_946.jpg
    IMG_20210309_204406_946.jpg
    145.6 KB · Views: 16
  • IMG_20210307_184857_215.jpg
    IMG_20210307_184857_215.jpg
    117.4 KB · Views: 16

I'm going to go out on a limb and say:

It's simple. Your wheel and tire combo is too big. 275 series tires on a 10 inch wheel is about as big as can go without getting into heavier modifications. A 315 would give you fits even it were mounted on a 10 inch wide wheel.

As your description stands, you will not get what you want out of that rim and tire combo without shortening axles --or-- deeper offset wheel and a big hammer or mini-tub.
 
If you have enough engine to need tires that size, I would suggest changing the rear end (drum brakes are not going to cut it).

If changing it, have it made to the correct size to fit.
 
I am running 285/30/R18 and do not have fitment issues... but the fenders are rolled pretty well flat and the fenders have has some love with a BFH
 
Noobz347 said:
I'm going to go out on a limb and say:

It's simple. Your wheel and tire combo is too big. 275 series tires on a 10 inch wheel is about as big as can go without getting into heavier modifications. A 315 would give you fits even it were mounted on a 10 inch wide wheel.

As your description stands, you will not get what you want out of that rim and tire combo without shortening axles --or-- deeper offset wheel and a big hammer or mini-tub.
So I should restate. I have 10.5 cobra wheels and the 315 555R2s are to wide. I know brands run different and I am very close to fitting. I should have maybe asked if a NT05R in a 275/40 may fit on this 10.5. I the contact patch is 10.8 and the tire is 11.1" wide at the widest in a 275. Think that would look square on a 10.5? Also, the wheel fits in there fine the tires bulge a good 3/4 inch off that wheel. The hammering is in process and the lips are rolled flat.
KRUISR said:
If you have enough engine to need tires that size, I would suggest changing the rear end (drum brakes are not going to cut it).

If changing it, have it made to the correct size to fit.
Head cam intake care with an sc trim. I have 13 inch cobra brakes up front. Ill take a risk with some drums for a bit.
 
