Doing a ground up restoration on a 90 foxbody. Planning on doing a cobra clone body kit.



have swapped to sn95 spindles and 10th anniversary cobra calipers and tubular A-arms. I’m wanting to put on machined 03 cobra wheels (17x9). Was hoping someone could share with me how big of a front tire I could utilize without rubbing? I hear talk of the wheels making contact if they’re too big. I’ve not personally experienced this before. Is it contacting the control arms? Fenders?

Would rolling the front fenders help with clearance? If so would that affect the mounting points for the inner fender spats?

I was HOPING for a 245/45R17 with rack limiters, if needed. My understanding is that would stop it from making suspension contact.

I’ve considered swapping out to 91-93 fenders but the reproductions seem REALLY thin and flimsy and I’ve heard of them not lining up to the bumper very well. Sourcing take offs in solid condition hasn’t panned out yet. So was hoping you guys could share your thoughts, experiences and knowledge given my setup.



LMR has some review pics of these wheels on a notch LX but it looks to be a 92-93, I believe. Anyone know approximately how much more clearance you got from 90 to 91?



thanks for the help



brandon