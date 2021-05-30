Tire size choice

91 convertible with no speed mods / AOD daily driver / 3.27 gears -

I have 225/55/16 tires now - I am considering 225/50/16s ( I figure it would give an effective gear of 3.40 with a shorter tire ) - I can put 4 tires on for $275 - I want to get some more low end power to ground ( a rear gear change would do it , lol - but I don’t have a grand for that and don’t know a place to trust enough to set up gears proper ) I think my car sits low , but that could be just my opinion. WILL THE 50s look like roller skate wheels ? (providing they actually are a bit shorter because my 55s may be worn shorter)