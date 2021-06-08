sav22rem22
Didn’t really know which prefix to use for this so apologies if it’s wrong. I saw a picture on Instagram of a fox that has the exact look I’m going for as far as wheel/tires goes. There was no owner tagged so I can’t ask directly so I’m turning to you all for help on identifying the tire size front and rear on these pony’s
I’ve heard 245s are as big as you can fit on a pony but the rears look bigger than that to my eyes
