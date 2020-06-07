Tire size problem

I posted this a while back but still need serious advice, I ordered a set of Magnum 500 15/7 wheels for my 65 Mustang. Im still unclear of the tire size I should put on the front. I also put wilwood power front disc brakes on the front. My restoration guy said I should go with 215/70/15.

I’ve read that they would be too tall. im thinking of 215/60/15 but he said they would be too wide.

The engine is going in next week and i don’t want to hold things up very long.

Hoping i can get some help on this issue . Thanks in advance.