Tire size recommendations

Hey everyone,

So I got myself a staggered set of wheels 19x8.5 front and 19x10 rear. What size tires should I get for this setup? For bolt ons I have JLT series 3 cai and frp 62 mm throttle body I do plan to install some Adjustable coil overs in the near future and maybe some cams as well but that’s further down the road. Thanks in advance!