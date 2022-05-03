Tire sizes for pony wheels

My stock pony wheels have been in the shed for years and was kicking around the idea of having tires put on

them and swapping out my Centerline wheels.



I would use Nitto or Toyo DR in rear

Nitto offers 245/50

Toyo offers 255/50



I would run one of these in the rear. Which would work best out back on the stock ponys?

Im currently running Nitto DR's out back and have no issues with them, i have no experience

with Toyo's DR's but id be willing to give them a try if that size would work better.



Which size would be best to run in the front for the stock ponys? just stock 225/55s?

Does anyone have a recommendation on front tires?