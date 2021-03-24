Tired 5.0

keegan.martin

Aug 9, 2020
My 94 5.0 is on its last life, very sluggish and tired motor, would it be cheaper/smarter to buy a donor car or rebuild the 302 i have now, very stock just cold air intake but that’s all.
 

Jalapeno5

Apr 9, 2020
Depends if you have a local mechanic who does good quality work out of his garage or if you can find a quality low mileage engine.
 
AUSTEXLX

Feb 1, 2021
While most of our cars will probably never get main event coverage at a major collector car auction, the engine that came in the car when it rolled off the line is something to be appreciated. Your engine, tired as it may be has a story of its own to tell. You could do a heart transplant, but it will never be the same car. If you're doing the labor to pull the motor and drop it back in, my vote would be to go with a rebuild of what you've got.

At least you know what you're working with.
 
7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Sep 1, 2010
So besides E6 or E7 block and heads as appropriate, what numbers and where do we look to see if the engine is original?
 
Boostedpimp

Boostedpimp

May 8, 2003
I'd do a compression check to see if it has good compression. If it does then i'd bolt a nice used supercharger on with supporting mods :)
 
General karthief

General karthief

Aug 25, 2016
7991LXnSHO said:
So besides E6 or E7 block and heads as appropriate, what numbers and where do we look to see if the engine is original?
On the back of the block there should be a machined pad right behind the china (can we still call it that?) wall with the last few characters of the VIN number (I think last eight) of the car. That's where the term 'numbers matching' came from in the collectors world. Not really important in a daily/hobby car but think about 10-20 years from now when a jazzy scooter can out run a stock 80's-90's mustang.
Wait that's just to painful to comprehend :doh:
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Feb 18, 2001
7991LXnSHO said:
So besides E6 or E7 block and heads as appropriate, what numbers and where do we look to see if the engine is original?
The partial VIN stamp would be the best way. There is also a date code cast into the block. The transmission also has a partial VIN stamp, so "matching numbers" is a thing even for this generation Mustang.

I personally wouldn't lose much sleep over it. Find an explorer short/long block and use that as a starting point machine as needed, or rebuild from ground up and then swap all your engine components over. Stuff the original short/long block in a corner if desired.
 
keegan.martin

Aug 9, 2020
AUSTEXLX said:
While most of our cars will probably never get main event coverage at a major collector car auction, the engine that came in the car when it rolled off the line is something to be appreciated. Your engine, tired as it may be has a story of its own to tell. You could do a heart transplant, but it will never be the same car. If you're doing the labor to pull the motor and drop it back in, my vote would be to go with a rebuild of what you've got.

At least you know what you're working with.
I would never sell it, my dad owned it before me and wrecked it 13 years ago last year I shipped it up to michigan and got it running, it’s more then just a mustang to me, but i get the not the same car thing
 
7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Sep 1, 2010
General karthief said:
On the back of the block there should be a machined pad right behind the china (can we still call it that?) wall with the last few characters of the VIN number (I think last eight) of the car. That's where the term 'numbers matching' came from in the collectors world. Not really important in a daily/hobby car but think about 10-20 years from now when a jazzy scooter can out run a stock 80's-90's mustang.
Wait that's just to painful to comprehend :doh:
I forgot where they stamped the 302s. Thanks for the confirmation. I will check that and the transmission sometime soon. It’s doubtful either is numbers matching, but I might be surprised.
Pleade carry on OP.
 
AUSTEXLX

Feb 1, 2021
keegan.martin said:
I

I would never sell it, my dad owned it before me and wrecked it 13 years ago last year I shipped it up to michigan and got it running, it’s more then just a mustang to me, but i get the not the same car thing
I totally understand that connection. We've had some family cars that pain me to not own today. In that case, go ahead and keep it as original as you can, if that's your thing. Rebuild rather than replace! Good luck!
 
