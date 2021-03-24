While most of our cars will probably never get main event coverage at a major collector car auction, the engine that came in the car when it rolled off the line is something to be appreciated. Your engine, tired as it may be has a story of its own to tell. You could do a heart transplant, but it will never be the same car. If you're doing the labor to pull the motor and drop it back in, my vote would be to go with a rebuild of what you've got.



At least you know what you're working with.