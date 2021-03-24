keegan.martin
- Aug 9, 2020
- 52
- 6
- 18
- 17
My 94 5.0 is on its last life, very sluggish and tired motor, would it be cheaper/smarter to buy a donor car or rebuild the 302 i have now, very stock just cold air intake but that’s all.
On the back of the block there should be a machined pad right behind the china (can we still call it that?) wall with the last few characters of the VIN number (I think last eight) of the car. That's where the term 'numbers matching' came from in the collectors world. Not really important in a daily/hobby car but think about 10-20 years from now when a jazzy scooter can out run a stock 80's-90's mustang.
I would never sell it, my dad owned it before me and wrecked it 13 years ago last year I shipped it up to michigan and got it running, it’s more then just a mustang to me, but i get the not the same car thingWhile most of our cars will probably never get main event coverage at a major collector car auction, the engine that came in the car when it rolled off the line is something to be appreciated. Your engine, tired as it may be has a story of its own to tell. You could do a heart transplant, but it will never be the same car. If you're doing the labor to pull the motor and drop it back in, my vote would be to go with a rebuild of what you've got.
At least you know what you're working with.
senior this yearYou’re from a Blissfield???
Same here, class of 03
I forgot where they stamped the 302s. Thanks for the confirmation. I will check that and the transmission sometime soon. It's doubtful either is numbers matching, but I might be surprised.
Wait that's just to painful to comprehend
I totally understand that connection. We've had some family cars that pain me to not own today. In that case, go ahead and keep it as original as you can, if that's your thing. Rebuild rather than replace! Good luck!
I would never sell it, my dad owned it before me and wrecked it 13 years ago last year I shipped it up to michigan and got it running, it’s more then just a mustang to me, but i get the not the same car thing