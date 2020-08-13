Hey everyone,



I picked up a 93 5 liter coupe a few weeks ago and I noticed some tire rub. The paint is worn away near the center of all 4 fender lips and I personally witnessed the front pass side rubbing a few times when I take semi hard left turns.



One of the previous owners did a 5 lug conversion with cobra brakes, Eibach sportline springs, bilstein B6 series struts and shocks and staggered 18X9 and 18X10 wheels. He rolled the fender lips but I guess that was still not enough to avoid the rub.



I decided I'm going to increase the ride height so I'm going to replace the sportlines. I'm just not sure if I want to go with progressive springs or linear and which brand. I'm thinking progressive since I don't want a harsh ride but also considering linear because I want to avoid the tire rub at all costs and my theory is that the linears will deflect less. So, if I go progressive, I'm thinking Ford Motorsports B series or Eibach ProKit. If I go liner, I'm thinking Ford Motorsports C series or Steeda Sport. What do yo think? Top priority is getting rid of the tire rub. A softer ride would be a plus.



Some additional info: the front wheels are 18x9 cobra R replicas( +24mm offset ) wrapped with 245/40 Nitto NT555s. The backs are 18x10( +22mm offset ) with 285/35 NT555s. The motor and all accessories are completely stock so no added weight there. I also checked if the previous owner installed the upper and lower spring isolators - he did on all 4.