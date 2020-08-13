Suspension Tires rubbing. Looking for spring recommendation

Hey everyone,

I picked up a 93 5 liter coupe a few weeks ago and I noticed some tire rub. The paint is worn away near the center of all 4 fender lips and I personally witnessed the front pass side rubbing a few times when I take semi hard left turns.

One of the previous owners did a 5 lug conversion with cobra brakes, Eibach sportline springs, bilstein B6 series struts and shocks and staggered 18X9 and 18X10 wheels. He rolled the fender lips but I guess that was still not enough to avoid the rub.

I decided I'm going to increase the ride height so I'm going to replace the sportlines. I'm just not sure if I want to go with progressive springs or linear and which brand. I'm thinking progressive since I don't want a harsh ride but also considering linear because I want to avoid the tire rub at all costs and my theory is that the linears will deflect less. So, if I go progressive, I'm thinking Ford Motorsports B series or Eibach ProKit. If I go liner, I'm thinking Ford Motorsports C series or Steeda Sport. What do yo think? Top priority is getting rid of the tire rub. A softer ride would be a plus.

Some additional info: the front wheels are 18x9 cobra R replicas( +24mm offset ) wrapped with 245/40 Nitto NT555s. The backs are 18x10( +22mm offset ) with 285/35 NT555s. The motor and all accessories are completely stock so no added weight there. I also checked if the previous owner installed the upper and lower spring isolators - he did on all 4.
 

Yea thats a huge tire/wheel for sportlines.....I'm running ponies 245/50/16 w sportlines and have all kinda room. Pro kit springs should raise it about an inch and solve most your issues.
 
I'm essentially running the same tire sizes on mine with no rub(265/35/18 & 285/35/18). I did have to hit the top of the front wheel wells a little, but not much. I used the SVE springs from LMR and the factory style KYB struts. It rides rough, but I just assumed it's because I had grown used to what S197s and S550s rode like.
 
