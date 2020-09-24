Oh lord am I going to get hate for this. But I’m building my 67 mustang into a car that I’ve always dreamed of. It will be a wide body 2JZ swapped coupe. That being said what would be the MAXIMUM tires and rim sizes I could run, it’s going to be lowered a bit but I want 17+ inch rims I just don’t know what width or tire sizes. It will have 2 inches more in rear than the front that’s all I am sure of. Just need some help figuring it out. 4.5” wide body by the way.