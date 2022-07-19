Paint and Body Titanium Exterior Color, Bright or Matte Finish from Factory?

It is hard to tell from the faded paint on my car (89) but it appears the finish on the GT skirts and stuff is a matte finish. Is that a correct assumption? I have read different things in the last couple months. The only reason I question is that I cleaned up the inside bottom lip of my doors and the color overlap on the inside of door is a lot brighter so it makes me wonder what it was originally when the car was new.

I purchased a can of SEM bumper coating, in the light Titanium Metallic and I think that has too much metallic in it compared to the original. Also it was a bright finish. I painting a scrap piece of plastic to get an idea on the color.

I am kinda torn which way to go with this. Being that this car is an original paint car I want to make the lower titanium color correct.

Any input would be appreciated.
 

