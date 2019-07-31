Progress Thread TKO-600?

As some of you know I am purchasing @a91what Eaton m112 he custom put together for the sbf. I figured I’d start a thread showing my progress getting everything ready. I’ll let the pics tell most of the story. I picked up a summit balancer and a trigger wheel and spacer from 64bit tuning. The spacer is cut to properly align the pulley. I discovered however that it’s designed for a stock style balancer and there was no provision on the summit balancer to holt Tge spacers centered. I took the spacer kit that came with the balancer and chucked it up in my lathe to cut it down. Once that was figured out I made a plate I’ll be building off of for the vr sensor, it’s in a rough state now but I’ll trim it down and clean it up before I’m done. Don’t mind the grungy engine and bay, I’ll be addressing that this winter when I pull the engine and repaint and clean up everything.
 

Thank you for starting a thread on this as this kit is going to a good home. The more pictures the better on the assembly progress of this on your car.
 
Thank you for starting a thread on this as this kit is going to a good home. The more pictures the better on the assembly progress of this on your car.
i love pictures as they tell a better story than I can lol. Just have to remember to take em when I’m on roll and plowing through a project.
 
Little bit more progress despite my welding helmet trying to blind me. Made a mount for the sensor. It’s not sexy billet aluminum but it’ll work. I still need to slot the holes to gain some adjustability to better square it up to the tooth but it’s sitting at ~.025 gap right now but a bit crooked.
 

Oh and I scored this on eBay for $19. Most are for sale at $100. It’s a bronco/f150 crank pulley and it’s about 6.5” which is roughly a 1/2” bigger than stock. According to Steve that should be about ~10psi not sure if I can use it without meth injection but will have when I’m ready for that in the spring maybe.
 

Is there any play in that sensor mount? can you make it move with slight effort? We dont want that thing moving when the engine is running.
 
AWESOME!!
I wonder who you bought this menagerie of JY stuff never meant to be bolted to a SBF from.... :cautious:

I guess i need to go ahead and compile those pictures into an album for you.
 
