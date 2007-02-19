TKO and Transmission Mount

I'm trying to figure out what one I need to get this to bolt in right. I have heard some people say a 96 cobra mount, I have heard others say just to get the Energy Suspension mount for our years (in my case 95). I havn't been able to find a 96 cobra mount, but I've found the ES one without a problem.

Anyone who has done the TKO swap with a different mount that bolted right up can you let me know which one you used?

Thanks!
 

I just used the Energy Suspension mount for our year along with two 1/4" steel plates that I had made, and it works fine. I also flipped the crossmember. No vibrations here, but I think I got lucky since everyone else has had problems with vibration.
 
I am using the energy suspension mount. I am one of those few that is having a vibration issue. We have done everything there is to do in order to try and fix the vibration but no luck. I have even been talking with the engineers at Tremec and they can't seem to figure it out either.
 
Ford part number F6ZZ-6068-A is a mount for a 96-98 2v transmission, it is offset and is what www.bieberfever.com sells with their tko swaps for our cars, I bought one and its going to work great, here are a few pictures of it...

Mount3.jpg


Mount2.jpg


Mount1.jpg
 

see I called them and talked to them in length, and they said I just use the stock mount, and www.bieberfever.com said to use this one so i'musing this one so I don't ahve to elongate the bolt holes...
 
