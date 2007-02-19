TKO and Transmission Mount

I'm trying to figure out what one I need to get this to bolt in right. I have heard some people say a 96 cobra mount, I have heard others say just to get the Energy Suspension mount for our years (in my case 95). I havn't been able to find a 96 cobra mount, but I've found the ES one without a problem.



Anyone who has done the TKO swap with a different mount that bolted right up can you let me know which one you used?



Thanks!