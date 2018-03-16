TKO Resto on youtube

Mstng93SSP
You have a nice rear end there Dave.
I have been watching these guys for a while. It is one of the best youtube channels for fox, sn95 and new edge mustangs. They are young guys and they live and breath mustangs....(and sometimes girls...) Check it out if you want some good mustang stuff to watch on youtube.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCZ1C2ctKOBSEocLbvsrFnQ
