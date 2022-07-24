I have attached some pics here looking for help about the rear seal on my new TKX....This is how it came from Tremec... I have read where there is a plug in it??? I cannot get my yoke in it as is........Looks to me like this is a two piece affair where part of it stays and part comes out?? If you look in the picture you can see the line in it....I have made some half hearted attempts to remove it but if it is a two piece, it doesnt' seem to want to come out very easy and I don't want to damage it if I am wrong.....Anyone else been here before??????? Thanks