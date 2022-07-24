I have attached some pics here looking for help about the rear seal on my new TKX....
This is how it came from Tremec... I have read where there is a plug in it??? I cannot get my yoke in it as is........
Looks to me like this is a two piece affair where part of it stays and part comes out?? If you look in the picture you can see the line in it....
I have made some half hearted attempts to remove it but if it is a two piece, it doesnt' seem to want to come out very easy and I don't want to damage it if I am wrong.....
Anyone else been here before??????? Thanks
