To boost or not to boost?

Hey everybody, new to Stangnet, and the car community itself as well. I have an an 89 5.0 manual LX hatch. Bought it with an Edelbrock high rpm intake, 3.55 rear, headers, exhaust, and possibly a cam. I'm not too sure if it does for a few reasons. I may swap for a decent cam in the future anyway. Eventually, I plan on making at most 500 HP. I have started hunting for suspension parts and figured that much out, but in regards to the engine itself, I have not started doing much. I would just like to know with my limit being about 500 HP, should I stick to just bolt-ons, (heads, leave the new intake, and get a better cam), or should I start looking at boost? If I do start looking at boost, what should I consider upgrading? I know the stock T5 is only rated for about 300-350 HP at best, so I do plan on T56 swapping it. Should I also upgrade the bottom end? How much HP can a stock bottom end handle? I would love to run boost, but if I can get to 400-500 HP without it, it's no big deal to me. Any help would be much appreciated!