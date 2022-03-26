To boost or not to boost?

H

HawkmanFrey

New Member
Mar 26, 2022
1
0
0
22
IL
Hey everybody, new to Stangnet, and the car community itself as well. I have an an 89 5.0 manual LX hatch. Bought it with an Edelbrock high rpm intake, 3.55 rear, headers, exhaust, and possibly a cam. I'm not too sure if it does for a few reasons. I may swap for a decent cam in the future anyway. Eventually, I plan on making at most 500 HP. I have started hunting for suspension parts and figured that much out, but in regards to the engine itself, I have not started doing much. I would just like to know with my limit being about 500 HP, should I stick to just bolt-ons, (heads, leave the new intake, and get a better cam), or should I start looking at boost? If I do start looking at boost, what should I consider upgrading? I know the stock T5 is only rated for about 300-350 HP at best, so I do plan on T56 swapping it. Should I also upgrade the bottom end? How much HP can a stock bottom end handle? I would love to run boost, but if I can get to 400-500 HP without it, it's no big deal to me. Any help would be much appreciated!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Engine build help
Replies
2
Views
395
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TPEEK03
T
4
Cam selection for 92 5.0
Replies
4
Views
187
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
Vinnyc1487
Fox Am I The Only One Shocked By My Dyno Results?
Replies
10
Views
614
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
revhead347
revhead347
P
Fuel system change from FiTech to stock
Replies
2
Views
259
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
K
e303, sniper, afr heads
Replies
35
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom