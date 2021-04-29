To sell or not?...looking for perspective.

So I listed the car for sale this week and I am not sure if I am going through with it. Just wondered if anyone has experience selling their beloved fox and either regretted it after, or felt like they made the right choice. The reason I want to sell is because I have a family of 5 and cramming them all into the fox just doesn't work. I want to be able to cruise with them and enjoy the hobby. My kids love the foxbody, but my wife isn't a fan. She does love anything 60's though. I've been considering getting into a classic 60s ford/mercury something like a Galaxie or 4 door Fairlane. I think a ranch wagon would be pretty sweet. I know the fox wouldn't offset the cost of a true classic, but I have money set aside that I planned on using for some major improvements to the fox. I also am aware that a 60s Ford would come with its own challenges as well. Trying to find a car with a disc brake conversion isn't easy.



Just looking for some perspective from the community. Thanks guys.