To sell or not?...looking for perspective.

Oct 6, 2011
So I listed the car for sale this week and I am not sure if I am going through with it. Just wondered if anyone has experience selling their beloved fox and either regretted it after, or felt like they made the right choice. The reason I want to sell is because I have a family of 5 and cramming them all into the fox just doesn't work. I want to be able to cruise with them and enjoy the hobby. My kids love the foxbody, but my wife isn't a fan. She does love anything 60's though. I've been considering getting into a classic 60s ford/mercury something like a Galaxie or 4 door Fairlane. I think a ranch wagon would be pretty sweet. I know the fox wouldn't offset the cost of a true classic, but I have money set aside that I planned on using for some major improvements to the fox. I also am aware that a 60s Ford would come with its own challenges as well. Trying to find a car with a disc brake conversion isn't easy.

Just looking for some perspective from the community. Thanks guys.
 

Apr 22, 2017
I have a 70 that I can't wait to get rid of. It's been a nightmare getting it from 95% complete to 100% complete, especially when I found out the whole wiring harness was toast.

Now the 90 convertible, I'm into that for very little money and the kids absolutely love it. Even with the 2.73 gears, it's enough to push you back in the seat and from 0-45 feels faster than it really is and sounds great.

Don't discount how much fun a convertible can be for kids. My $0.02
 
Mar 7, 2019
Stocks,property,and older cars. When you sell them you can't get them back for the price. If you have a nice one at least put a high price on it. I would list it nationally for the guy that has been looking, and will spent to get what he wants.
 
It kind of depends on how much you love the car. I sold a fox that I loved (but didn't realize how much I loved it) and the second the new owner drove away I was sick. I ended up getting it back fortunately. I sold a 2003 Mach 1 which was a really nice car, but I didn't "love" that car and could care less if I ever see it again. I would keep it personally.

Chris
 
