Tonys96Cobra - Idle Jump and Codes

First post in 11 years.... Finally back in the game, yay for me I guess.



89GT, original 5 speed car, stock motor. A/C was removed by some nimrod in the past, o2 sensors are still in place. Smog pump has been removed



Car idles at 800-900 RPM as long as the clutch is depressed all the way. Soon as you let the clutch out, idle jumps to 2200 and stays there forever.



Things I've done: Clean MAF and TB, replace TPS and IAC. Checked and cleaned the 10 pins.



Car has codes 22, 67, and 85. No CEL.



Codes were pulled with the HVAC turned to OFF, trans in neutral, clutch fully depressed, also pulled codes with the clutch let out, code 67 every time.



NSS is working, car won't start unless clutch is depressed.



85 is probably because he removed the smog stuff, 22 shouldn't have anything to do with this specific issue?



I ran through the checklist, didn't see anything regarding this specific issue, most seemed to deal with RPM dropping when the clutch is in.



Any ideas for an old man just getting back into it???



EDIT



Tried a couple more things.



Disconnected the NSS at the clutch, no change whatsoever.



Disconnected the switch at the transmission, now the car idles great with the clutch out, and drops around 100-200 RPM with the clutch depressed.