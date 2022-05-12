Tonys96Cobra - Idle Jump and Codes

Tonys96Cobra

Tonys96Cobra

professional deer "mounter"
Oct 28, 2005
2
2
29
Syracuse
First post in 11 years.... Finally back in the game, yay for me I guess.

89GT, original 5 speed car, stock motor. A/C was removed by some nimrod in the past, o2 sensors are still in place. Smog pump has been removed

Car idles at 800-900 RPM as long as the clutch is depressed all the way. Soon as you let the clutch out, idle jumps to 2200 and stays there forever.

Things I've done: Clean MAF and TB, replace TPS and IAC. Checked and cleaned the 10 pins.

Car has codes 22, 67, and 85. No CEL.

Codes were pulled with the HVAC turned to OFF, trans in neutral, clutch fully depressed, also pulled codes with the clutch let out, code 67 every time.

NSS is working, car won't start unless clutch is depressed.

85 is probably because he removed the smog stuff, 22 shouldn't have anything to do with this specific issue?

I ran through the checklist, didn't see anything regarding this specific issue, most seemed to deal with RPM dropping when the clutch is in.

Any ideas for an old man just getting back into it???

EDIT

Tried a couple more things.

Disconnected the NSS at the clutch, no change whatsoever.

Disconnected the switch at the transmission, now the car idles great with the clutch out, and drops around 100-200 RPM with the clutch depressed.
 
Last edited:
  • PlusOne
Reactions: 1 user

  • Sponsors(?)


A

AUSTEXLX

Active Member
Feb 1, 2021
104
31
38
44
Austin, TX
I'll be honest, I'm totally guessing here. However, mechanically, the pedal box may be a culprit? Perhaps there's something binding the throttle pedal and the clutch cable quadrant? Is it worth checking that out? Maybe it is a crazy idea, but maybe not. Would love to hear how it works out.
 
ReefBlueGT

ReefBlueGT

Member
Oct 4, 2018
54
24
18
44
California
Sounds to me like it could be a malfunctioning speed sensor or maybe the TPS but I know you just replaced it. The computer is keeping the idle high with the clutch out so that the car doesn't stall, thinking that the car is moving even though it's standing still.
One other thing, have you reset the base idle by disconnecting the IAC and SPOUT? Then disconnected the battery to let the computer and everything discharge for 10-20 minutes so the stored settings/adjustments get cleared? There's another thread with more of the method, but it boils down to doing the above, then starting the engine and running at idle with NO electrical loads for two minutes; turning it OFF for two minutes; then starting and running another two minutes with full electrical load (lights, AC, etc). Supposedly retrains the computer on how the engine should idle with and without load.
 
Tonys96Cobra

Tonys96Cobra

professional deer "mounter"
Oct 28, 2005
2
2
29
Syracuse
ReefBlueGT said:
Sounds to me like it could be a malfunctioning speed sensor or maybe the TPS but I know you just replaced it. The computer is keeping the idle high with the clutch out so that the car doesn't stall, thinking that the car is moving even though it's standing still.
One other thing, have you reset the base idle by disconnecting the IAC and SPOUT? Then disconnected the battery to let the computer and everything discharge for 10-20 minutes so the stored settings/adjustments get cleared? There's another thread with more of the method, but it boils down to doing the above, then starting the engine and running at idle with NO electrical loads for two minutes; turning it OFF for two minutes; then starting and running another two minutes with full electrical load (lights, AC, etc). Supposedly retrains the computer on how the engine should idle with and without load.
Click to expand...
Will do the timing here shortly, thanks for the suggestion. I can't put an AC load on it, since its gone, but can do headlights I guess. The car is kind of stripped right now, going in for paint on Monday. Trying to get this sorted out before I pull the motor and put it back in with some mild mods.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
ReefBlueGT

ReefBlueGT

Member
Oct 4, 2018
54
24
18
44
California
Definitely search around and do some reading here in your spare time - I've learned a lot, and had never been mechanically inclined until I got this car a few years ago. If you're gonna be doing mods anyways, you might not want to dwell too much on this issue since, depending on what mods you do in the future, that could lead to other things you'll have to tweak. Oh, and don't be afraid to start a new thread with any problems you have - I think people jump on it a little more quickly, and can then help you get on the right path. I've found that searching google with stangnet.com and whatever info you're looking for can sometimes work a little better than the search box on the website, and get you to a relevant thread quicker.
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
22,362
8,005
203
polk county florida
forums.stangnet.com

Help me create the "Surging Idle Checklist"

Updated 26-Oct-2019 to clarify creeping idle RPM increase as the car is being driven. Many of you are familiar with the "Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs" checklist and the No Crank Checklist. They are very effective in finding and eliminating the problems by use of...
forums.stangnet.com forums.stangnet.com
Fix any issues you have before you add modifications, adding modifications to an ill operating engine only makes it more difficult to fix.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Vulpes5.0
Electrical AOD to T5 swap code 67, etc
Replies
34
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Michael sommers
Irregular idle 07 mustang gt
Replies
26
Views
371
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
R82148V
Engine Idle issue - Possible Vac leak - canister purge valve?
Replies
26
Views
732
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
mattys91gt
mattys91gt
R
Electrical Hard to Start, Rough Idle, Won't Rev Up/Barely Any Power to Drive
Replies
20
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
sav22rem22
Electrical .1 volts on pin 46
Replies
17
Views
794
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
Top Bottom