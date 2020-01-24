Too sweet 98 .....w.t.f..

A couple weeks ago , my business partner and I are at a local auction . I preview all the no starts ( my favorite ) my partner heads to check out a S.V.T. . He returns to ask if I can identify a Cobra , I respond with check the v.i.n. a GT will have a x a Cobra will be a v. He informed me it's not a Cobra. I eventually make my way over to it. What I see is a extremely clean pulsar blue sn95 . It has a Cobra r hood , and all cobra badging front mask sn 197 off set "torque thrust type 5 spoke rims ) svt badge center cap logos steering wheel insert. Even white face gauges just not svt embossed . At this point you can't lift the hood, so I check the VIN and it's a GT. I marvel overall the clean application of all the faux and details somebody went through. Knowing it's going to be a lively bid I go about my business . My partner meanwhile randomly hunting me down for questions . After the sale begins he returns and says that mustang has a Cobra engine , I respond with "it's got a dual cammer in it" He shrugs a I don't know look. Responds the hoods up they are jumping the battery come look. So I head over they got it started and was lowering the hood. I was able to catch just a glimpse of the engine, it was not a Cobra engine. In the millisecond I did see it I recognized a full Ford racing intake manifold after market throttle body. So I head back in to watch the line and await the cars I was interested in. Partner comes to me again , overall value and what I would stop bidding on if it was a must have. I tell him 4 for a must have no more then 3 as a resale. I then figured that was that , as I'm now being annoyed by the porter blipping the throttle excessively . The bids jump out and stalls at 21 , so I said well hell if they are giving it away I guess I will bid. I then hear the caller except a 22 bid. Ready to go drop my bid I enter the bid area realising my partner was last bidder. So I stand down ,the bidding is between him and one other. At a reply to 27 my partner ups to 3 it's countered he starts countering in 2 bill jumps he wins at 3,700 plus 10/ . They pull it out park it return the key to office , partner heads to pay office I go for the up close and personal. As I lean in pop the hood I glanced at the ticker . Looked three times and then set in seat to really make sure yep that's what it says .76,45. Now I'm just stuck because this car was sold as abandon. I go to the hood and Bam I'm looking at manifold injectors jba headers bbk throttle body, big aluminum radiator. Drop to my knees look under the Cobra mask after market a arms core support frame connectors blah blah blah mentally I have added a 5g list of all the aftermarket goodies . Partner returns toss me the keys . It doesn't turn over but luckily it's on a incline I let it roll and clutch kick it alive. I drive it 20 miles home wondering why this cobra f was abandon at a airport back in June when someone loved it so much. Yes I'm posting pix . If anybody recognize's this clone or knows the original owner hit me up I would work something out for reunion . ( Don't try to pulls fast one I do know the name and address of last owner)