ChaseRoads
do I need to lube this area?
- Oct 29, 2020
- 168
- 55
- 38
- 40
Looking to replace my missing r134a can adaptor. I’ve usually just used the basic set up that is just two connectors and a hose. I’m looking at this cheap manifold set on eBay. That’ll work the same but give me some more versatility right?
R12 R22 R134a R502 Manifold Gauge Set HVAC A/C Refrigeration Charging Service | eBay
Compatible with R12 R22 R134A R502 ;. 3 Color-coded Freon service charging rubber hose Durable Brass body ;. 1/4" Fitting on both end ;.
www.ebay.com