do I need to lube this area?
Oct 29, 2020
168
55
38
40
midwestern america
Looking to replace my missing r134a can adaptor. I’ve usually just used the basic set up that is just two connectors and a hose. I’m looking at this cheap manifold set on eBay. That’ll work the same but give me some more versatility right?

www.ebay.com

R12 R22 R134a R502 Manifold Gauge Set HVAC A/C Refrigeration Charging Service | eBay

Compatible with R12 R22 R134A R502 ;. 3 Color-coded Freon service charging rubber hose Durable Brass body ;. 1/4" Fitting on both end ;.
www.ebay.com
 

