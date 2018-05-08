Tool Review Time

So I just bought a Motive Products brake bleeder and used it today... You ever have one of those moments when you use a new tool for the first time and realize you've been missing out in a big way your whole life? Yea, this was one of those moments. This dumb thing is amazing. The $60 cost of entry is worth it alone in not having to see the look of scorn on my wife's face when I ask if she'll pump my brake pedal (take that as you will...). Beyond that, it really simplifies brake bleeding for those of us without access to pro shop tools. I'll never dread brake bleeding again.

20180508_063942.jpg
 
I have the same tool. Does make the job so much more easier. Downside is it's a tad bit slow so it doesn't aggressively flush out bubbles that may get trapped inside a brand new caliper. I found when installing new calipers, I'd use the pedal pump method to drive out the air. When just bleeding old fluid (most of my tasks with it) it's awesome.

Expensive initial cost like you said but saves you time
 
Bought the cheapo harborfreight brake bleeder years ago.....nope.

Joe
 
Lovely! I've used a bleeder that connects to an air hose. That worked wonderfully. I also put those one-way bleeder valves on the stang so you can just back them out and pump the brake pedal. This might be a nice add.
 
I've had good luck gravity bleeding at the wheels. If it's a master cylinder change, I bench bleed the master before putting it on, then follow up with gravity bleeding. Nothing a few beers wont get you through :D
 
I like the Motive. My buddy bought one of the custom caps from Motive and rigged an air compressor hookup with a regulator and valve. Even easier. I've been to lazy to do the same since I already have the thing.
 
I can never get mine to seal on the cap, then usually end up making a mess and just putting my wife in the drivers seat to pump the pedal.
 
Made one. Uses air compressor dialed down as low as it will go. Uses pressure instead of vacuum to force fluid out bleed valves.
Get reservoir cap from junk yard, install Shrader valve on top
1-man Brake Bleeder.jpg
IMG_1496.JPG
IMG_1500.JPG
 
Knipex Cobra pliers. I never thought I would spend $100 bucks on a set of 3 pliers..... Until I was helping my neighbor and used a pair he had. I went directly home and ordered these.
IMG_2642.JPG
 
I have a single pair of Husky slip-joint pliers that look similar to those an mine sucks. I think it worked well a couple weeks before it started slipping. Abuse the crap out of those and let us know how it goes.

I'm fairly certain they might replace the Husky one. Not totally sure. :chin
 
Did you actually see an issue with trapped air bubbles, or were you just worried the low flow rate would be problematic? I read a bunch of forum posts around the internet before I bought the Motive, and I hadn't seen anyone express this concern before.

Have one, tried it, and it sucked air past the threads on the bleeder screw and wouldn't draw fluid out. I hear that the solution is to wrap the threads in teflon tape or goop them up with grease, but both of those are messy, not to mention the risk of contaminating the brake fluid in the system... So I abandoned the MityVac and bought this. Some people seem to have really good results with the MityVac, I guess I'm just not one of them :shrug:

Haha I considered doing this exact thing, but sometimes I feel like I get caught in an endless loop of building things so that I can build other things. Sometimes it's nice to just buy a tool and use it, know what I mean?
 
I did, but it could also have been partly due to the design of the caliper. But, in order to rid myself of the air inside one of my front calipers, I had to either unbolt and tilt the caliper more vertically, or resort to the traditional method and pump the pedal quickly to "grab" the air and push it out better.

It could be more to do with the calipers, vs the system as the air could be trapped at a high point and the internal passages are not ideal relative to the angle of the caliper.

Regardless, I love the setup and it makes brake fluid maintanence much easier. I'd recommend getting one plus the various adaptors to your particular MC
 
OK, good to know, I will keep this in mind when bleeding brakes in the future! :nice:
 
I saw a youtube video where some guy compares a new Harbor Freight brand called Doyle to some older Mac pliers. He makes a good case that they may actually be rebadged older design Mac tools. I'm planning on picking some up ... can't really be worse than some of the Husky/Kobalt stuff I intend to replace. I have already bought a couple Channel Lock brand, but the Doyle's are 1/3 the price, might be worth a shot. If they suck at least I have some functional pliers that I'm willing to use to hold things together while being welded. Definitely not going to do that with the $30+ Channel Locks.
 
