Tool Review Time

Mustang5L5 said: I have the same tool. Does make the job so much more easier. Downside is it's a tad bit slow so it doesn't aggressively flush out bubbles that may get trapped inside a brand new caliper. I found when installing new calipers, I'd use the pedal pump method to drive out the air. When just bleeding old fluid (most of my tasks with it) it's awesome.



Expensive initial cost like you said but saves you time

RaggedGT said: I have the mighty vac air bleeder,love that thing

Get reservoir cap from junk yard, install Shrader valve on top

Blown88GT said:

Made one. Uses air compressor dialed down as low as it will go. Uses pressure instead of vacuum to force fluid out bleed valves.Get reservoir cap from junk yard, install Shrader valve on top

Did you actually see an issue with trapped air bubbles, or were you just worried the low flow rate would be problematic? I read a bunch of forum posts around the internet before I bought the Motive, and I hadn't seen anyone express this concern before.

Have one, tried it, and it sucked air past the threads on the bleeder screw and wouldn't draw fluid out. I hear that the solution is to wrap the threads in teflon tape or goop them up with grease, but both of those are messy, not to mention the risk of contaminating the brake fluid in the system... So I abandoned the MityVac and bought this. Some people seem to have really good results with the MityVac, I guess I'm just not one of them

Haha I considered doing this exact thing, but sometimes I feel like I get caught in an endless loop of building things so that I can build other things. Sometimes it's nice to just buy a tool and use it, know what I mean?