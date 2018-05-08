Tool Review Time

NIKwoaC
中國製造
10 Year Member
-
- Oct 31, 2006
-
- 5,523
-
- 920
-
- 214
So I just bought a Motive Products brake bleeder and used it today... You ever have one of those moments when you use a new tool for the first time and realize you've been missing out in a big way your whole life? Yea, this was one of those moments. This dumb thing is amazing. The $60 cost of entry is worth it alone in not having to see the look of scorn on my wife's face when I ask if she'll pump my brake pedal (take that as you will...). Beyond that, it really simplifies brake bleeding for those of us without access to pro shop tools. I'll never dread brake bleeding again.