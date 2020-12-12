Top Dead center issue

My 77 Mustang ll has a 1980-1984 302 V8 engine by the block numbers. It was running good but, the idle didn't seem good enough so, I played with the carb adjustments. Also turned distributor a little bit here and there. That's when I found vacuum leaks. Put caps on them. Now it bucks and chokes when driving. I went to Elder Brock carb site to watch video. Says I have to check timing first. I find the TDC numbers on the passenger side but there is no timing pointer. I found top dead center in #1 cylinder but, my rotor points to #4 cylinder. I marked TDC on balancer but, its at 12:05 drivers side at "ATC" letters. There is no room for a pointer on drivers side. Could the Harmonic Balancer be on wrong?
Appreciate all the help
 

