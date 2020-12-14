Top end Kit....Anderson or TF?

In the market for a new HCI setup for my 86' fox. Currently running cobra upper and lower with a b cam making 240 to the wheels. I've searched the forums for opinions on the Anderson 6200rpm NA top end kit but only found older ones. They now include a Holley Systemax II upper and lower which is different from the Chinese ones they were selling a few years ago. Most opinions swayed towards the trick flow kit for that reason. I'm wondering what you guys think would be the better kit now that the Anderson one has the better/more reputable intake.