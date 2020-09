I've been wanting to do like a top end kit on my 87 LX for a while now. Looking to see what everyone recommends for heads, cam, intake, tb size, fuel injector combination that works well together. Keep in mind i would like to do a stroker kit either a 331 or 347, and would like a top end combination to work well with that in the future as well, so I don't have to buy twice. Also curious what should I expect for RWHP and torque from heads, cam, intake and 1/4 mile