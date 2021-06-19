Top end Tick/Knock

'89 GT 5.0...Hey guys, so long story short timing cover was leaking, tore it apart to redo it and found timing chain was very loose. Ordered new timing set and put together. Car started and shut off. Come to find out I had cast cam gear on steel thrust plate so it stopped it's self. Ordered all new parts and proper thrust plate and put it all back together. Car started and now I have a tick or knock sound coming from under valve covers. Idle sounds normal and exhaust note at tailpipe sounds normal. Has great oil pressure. I know the timing set is in time but didn't have this problem before. Anything I should look for? Thanks in advance!