Top end Tick/Knock

D

Dgtrk21

New Member
May 9, 2021
3
0
1
33
New York
'89 GT 5.0...Hey guys, so long story short timing cover was leaking, tore it apart to redo it and found timing chain was very loose. Ordered new timing set and put together. Car started and shut off. Come to find out I had cast cam gear on steel thrust plate so it stopped it's self. Ordered all new parts and proper thrust plate and put it all back together. Car started and now I have a tick or knock sound coming from under valve covers. Idle sounds normal and exhaust note at tailpipe sounds normal. Has great oil pressure. I know the timing set is in time but didn't have this problem before. Anything I should look for? Thanks in advance!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Can oil on plugs cause knocking?
Replies
9
Views
705
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
ALCobra2001
A
Misti
2000 Ford Mustang Gt 4.6
Replies
20
Views
767
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
stormsedge
S
5
Electrical Tick when connecting negative terminal to battery. Tick no longer happens but car doesn't start
Replies
7
Views
773
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
08GT500
08GT500
9
Engine Loud knocking/bang and hard starting/rough idle
Replies
3
Views
456
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
HemiRick
HemiRick
S
'88 GT Convertible - Croatia, Europe
Replies
179
Views
8K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
snovak
S
Top Bottom