Top leaking at A pillars on 96 Convertible

TIGGER

TIGGER

Founding Member
Mar 6, 2000
533
58
69
Portland, OR
There is water coming in from the A pillars on my wifes 96 convertible. The weather strip along the side fills up with water. Last winter it was only the driver side and it was not bad. You just had to remember to drain the weather strip in a towel before you went anywhere or you would get a little wet. However, this year the leak seems to be twice as bad and it is leaking on both sides now. Top is in good shape but the water is getting in somewhere from the windshield. At least that is my opinion. All the weather stripping seems to be in decent shape. Are there drains in the windshield area to shed the water? That is the only thing I can think of at the moment. Any help or insight would be appreciated.
 

